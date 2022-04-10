Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 95,368 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 95,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
