Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 95,368 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 95,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Select Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.