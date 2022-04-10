Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,100 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 54,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4,108.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.46 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

EVERTEC Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.