Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,388 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

