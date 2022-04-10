Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Youdao stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $945.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.69. Youdao has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $27.78.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. Analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

