Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.