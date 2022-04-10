Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,604 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in Global Payments by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 409,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,327,000 after purchasing an additional 177,109 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
