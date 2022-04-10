Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.93 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

