Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.