Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nextdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,342,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSE KIND opened at 5.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.00. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.86 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

