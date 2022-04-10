Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $304,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD opened at $267.63 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average of $268.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.