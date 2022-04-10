Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $262,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in nCino by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.
NCNO stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66.
NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,921 shares of company stock worth $607,373. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
