Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $262,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in nCino by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,921 shares of company stock worth $607,373. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.