Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

Lincoln National Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.