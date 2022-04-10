Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

