Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

