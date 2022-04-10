Xponance Inc. Has $885,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

