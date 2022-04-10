Xponance Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after buying an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.44 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

