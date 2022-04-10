Xponance Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

