Xponance Inc. Buys 9,475 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 520,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

