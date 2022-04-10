Xponance Inc. Buys 5,828 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE MOS opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

