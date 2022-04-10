Xponance Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $110.00 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

