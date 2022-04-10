XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $90.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $60.90 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

