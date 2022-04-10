XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XPeng by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 6,554,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,874,610. XPeng has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

