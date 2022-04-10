XMax Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54,109.00 (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, XMax has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $888,436.46 and approximately $54,109.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00036108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,779,304,536 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

