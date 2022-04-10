Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.