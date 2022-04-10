X-CASH Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,394.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1,394.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

