Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $36.49 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

