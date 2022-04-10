WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Down 1.8%

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55. Approximately 1,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 2,018.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

