Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $232.07

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.07 and traded as low as $220.33. Winmark shares last traded at $222.20, with a volume of 6,801 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WINA. StockNews.com began coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.30.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Winmark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Winmark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

