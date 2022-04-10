Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.52

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 334901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.