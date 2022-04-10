William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

BAH opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

