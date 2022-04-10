Widepoint (WYY) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Widepoint to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Widepoint alerts:

This table compares Widepoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 0.39% 0.81% 0.45% Widepoint Competitors -355.59% -86.78% -7.07%

12.0% of Widepoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Widepoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Widepoint and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $87.34 million $340,000.00 87.27 Widepoint Competitors $1.71 billion -$31.43 million 46.23

Widepoint’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Widepoint and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint Competitors 395 2024 2987 62 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Widepoint’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Widepoint has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s rivals have a beta of -9.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,065% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Widepoint beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Widepoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.