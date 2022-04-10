Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $65,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.68 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

