WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $54.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,648. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.