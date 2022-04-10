West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $413.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.32 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.