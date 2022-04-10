Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $210,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

CTKB stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $39,711,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

