Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $95.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.38.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $96.98 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Welltower by 2,540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
