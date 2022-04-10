WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC opened at $104.49 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

