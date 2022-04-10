WaykiChain Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $29.44 million and approximately $726,446.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

