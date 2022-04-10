Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $6.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000. Apple accounts for 5.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

