Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Shares of W stock opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $127,897,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

