Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.87 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

