Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Up 3.7%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 508,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 176,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

About Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.