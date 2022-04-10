Wall Street Games Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.13 or 0.07600414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.53 or 0.99769503 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

