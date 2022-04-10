WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

