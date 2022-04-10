Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 42,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,833,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

