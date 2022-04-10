Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,790 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

