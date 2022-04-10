Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

