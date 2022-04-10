Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $134.87 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.01.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

