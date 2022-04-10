Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84.

