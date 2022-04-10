Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.